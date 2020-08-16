Save Big on Kindle Sci-Fi and Fantasy eBooks, Today Only

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads | Amazon Kindle Store

It’s been a little bit since we talked about books together, eh? Look, I’m trying to break my eBook buying addiction, but I can’t resist a good fantasy book sale. Today only, you can get some really good sci-fi and fantasy novels at $4 (or less!) on the Kindle Store, so you don’t want to miss this one.

The book that immediately stood out to me is Brandon Sanderson’s The Way of Kings, the beginning of a popular series by one of modern fantasy’s most prolific writers. At only $3, even if you’re not a fan of the genre it’s worth picking up. Also, the Southern Reach trilogy is on sale for $3 a book, so you might want to pick up Annihilation and give the series a try. Or buy all of them, like I just did, and hope I like them. I’m sure I will... when I get around to reading them.

There’s a lot of nice stuff on offer here, so give it a look, and make your choices before the end of the day! Heck, while we’re at is, the basic Kindle is on sale, too, so maybe now’s the time to pick one up!