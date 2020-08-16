It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Save Big on Kindle Sci-Fi and Fantasy eBooks, Today Only

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
104
Save
Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads | Amazon Kindle Store
Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads | Amazon Kindle Store
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sci-Fi and Fantasy Must Reads | Amazon Kindle Store

It’s been a little bit since we talked about books together, eh? Look, I’m trying to break my eBook buying addiction, but I can’t resist a good fantasy book sale. Today only, you can get some really good sci-fi and fantasy novels at $4 (or less!) on the Kindle Store, so you don’t want to miss this one.

Advertisement

The book that immediately stood out to me is Brandon Sanderson’s The Way of Kings, the beginning of a popular series by one of modern fantasy’s most prolific writers. At only $3, even if you’re not a fan of the genre it’s worth picking up. Also, the Southern Reach trilogy is on sale for $3 a book, so you might want to pick up Annihilation and give the series a try. Or buy all of them, like I just did, and hope I like them. I’m sure I will... when I get around to reading them.

There’s a lot of nice stuff on offer here, so give it a look, and make your choices before the end of the day! Heck, while we’re at is, the basic Kindle is on sale, too, so maybe now’s the time to pick one up!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

11 Unique and Adorable Succulents Delivered Right to Your Door for $23

The Best Home Gym Equipment, According to Our Readers

Catch Up on Borderlands, BioShock on Nintendo Switch With Collections Down to $35