It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save Big on Household Essentials with Today's Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.9K
1
Save
Household Essentials Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Household Essentials Gold Box | Amazon

In case you missed this sale a few days ago, Amazon’s giving you another shot. Today’s household essentials Gold Box is filled to the brim with everything you’d find in a home goods aisle. This time around, there seems to be more emphasis on essential oil diffusers, dishwashing liquid, Lysol wipes, and laundry detergent.

Advertisement

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day (unless Amazon decides to change its mind... again.) I included a few deals below, but check out the deal page to see all of your options. So make sure to stock up and save yourself a trip to the store.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Suck Up the Savings with a Discounted Dyson Animal Vacuum, Today Only
Saturday's Best Deals: Yamaha Soundbar, PlayStation Plus, RAVPower USB-C Charger, and More
Squish Your Anxiety With This 25 Pound Gravity Blanket

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts