Graphic: Tercius Bufete

First Alert Smoke and CO Alarms Gold Box | Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.

Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up a new one. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.