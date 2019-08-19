Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon Device Back-to-School Sale | Amazon

Amazon’s discounting a bunch of gear during their back-to-school sale. Save a bunch of cash on a whole bunch of Echo devices, including the 3rd generation Dot, Plus, the Input, and the Show 5.

Shopping for a Kindle? The Oasis is also on sale for $50 less than usual.

If you’re looking to add a some brains to your TV, choose from a Fire Stick bundled with an Echo Dot for $60 or add 4K capabilities for $10 more. To be clear this is your standard fare sale, nothing is too game-changing. In fact we’ve seen all of these prices before but they’re still good.

