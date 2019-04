Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you have burgeoning little artist who won’t shut up about the most uninteresting thing, today’s Gold Box has a number of crayons and artsy garbage that’ll keep ‘em entertained long enough for you to finish your drink.

There’s a lot of markdowns here, so make sure to visit the main deal page to see all of your options. Just a heads up, these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out.