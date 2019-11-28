It's all consuming.
Save Big on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones During Black Friday

Beats Studio3 | $130 | Amazon | Also available at Target and Walmart
Photo: Amazon
Beats Studio3 | $130 | Amazon | Also available at Target and Walmart

Target and Amazon are offering the Beat Solo3 wireless headphones for $129.99 this Black Friday, making it the prime time to buy this popular model.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a hit for a reason—they block external noise, have up to 22 hours of battery life and easily connect via Bluetooth without pesky wires.

The wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must for uninterrupted listening at the gym or during your commute on the train or bus. If the price has held you back, this is your time to act and take advantage of the booming savings.

