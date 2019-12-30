It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save Big on Anker's Super Thin USB-C PD Battery Pack With an On-Page Coupon

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
749
2
Save
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger | $14 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Update: Coupon is dead. Sorry!

It’ll be 2020 in a few days, and there’s no excuse for anyone to run out of charge. And while smartphones somehow can’t last for more than a day, battery packs, like this Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger, can make up the difference.

Advertisement

The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed and a Switch fast enough for handheld mode.

It comes with a USB-C cable to charge it, but you’ll need to provide your own wall charger. Just clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Keep Your Pots and Pans Organized With This Calphalon Space-Saving 11-Piece Cookware Set

Work Out at Work (Like a Boss) with These Discounted Under Desk Ellipticals

Focus On Your Health In The New Year With These Discounted Smartypants Vitamins

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts