Save Big on Anker's Super Thin USB-C PD Battery Pack With an On-Page Coupon

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Update: Coupon is dead. Sorry!

It’ll be 2020 in a few days, and there’s no excuse for anyone to run out of charge. And while smartphones somehow can’t last for more than a day, battery packs, like this Anker PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger, can make up the difference.



The 18W USB-C port isn’t the most powerful out there, but it can charge an iPhone at the fastest possible speed and a Switch fast enough for handheld mode.

It comes with a USB-C cable to charge it, but you’ll need to provide your own wall charger. Just clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.