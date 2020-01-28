It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save Big on Anker Charging Accessories Thanks to Today's Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
2.0K
Save
Anker Charging Accessory Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Charging Accessory Gold Box | Amazon

Today’s Gold Box offers a number of discounts on some of our readers’ favorite Anker products. Highlights include a the $35 Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 wall charger with two USB-C ports (just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price, ) and the Anker PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand for $35.

Advertisement

For the rest of the deals, including a ton of cables, battery packs, and a car charger, be sure to head over to the deal page. And remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out. 

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Upgrade Your Computer or Monitor With Today's Gold Box

Apple's Current Gen iPad Is Back Down to a Low $249

Amazon's Blowing Out the Best Rechargeable Batteries, Right Now