Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon Echo Show + Echo Dot + Philips Hue White Bulb | $180 | Amazon



Amazon’s bundling the new 10" Echo Show with a Philips Hue white light bulb and a smaller Echo Dot for just $180. (That’s how much an Echo Show costs right now!)

Advertisement

The Echo itself acts as the Hue hub, so you won’t need any extra accessories. Just be warned, you’ll find yourself buying a lot more bulbs. They’re addictive.