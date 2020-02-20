It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Save Big on an Aukey USB-C Wall Charger, Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
106
Save
AUKEY 60W PD Power Delivery Wall Charger | $23 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code and use the promo code NMXPM6IC
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY 60W PD Power Delivery Wall Charger | $23 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code and use the promo code NMXPM6IC

Right now, you can pick up this USB-C wall charger with 60W power delivery for just $23. This miniscule charger is powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, and, of course, the latest iPhones.

Advertisement

This particular charger is a big improvement over the one that comes with Apple’s MacBooks. For one, it’s smaller and it’s also black. This particular unit also uses GaN power tech, which are more efficient and generate less waste heat than silicon. Pretty sweet right?

To get the best price, make sure to clip the coupon code and use the promo code NMXPM6IC.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wipe Out Undereye Circles With This Cream

Extend Your WiFi To Higher Heights With The Rock Space Signal Booster

Wednesday's Best Deals: Marshall Speakers, Anker Gold Box, Asus Vivobook 15, Nivea Body Wash, and More

It Brings Me No Joy To Report That Magic Eraser Sheets Are Fantastic