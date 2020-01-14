Save Big on an Aukey Dual-Port Wall Charger, Right Now

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
AUKEY USB C Charger 30W PD Fast Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the code ECL56KRA
An AUKEY 30W Dual-Port PD Charger with a standard USB and a USB-C port is down to $15 by using the code ECL56KRA plus the coupon on the page.
If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.