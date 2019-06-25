Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

ViewSonic 27-inch 1080p 144Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor with FreeSync | $240 | Woot

Right now, you can pick up a solid ViewSonic gaming monitor for just $240. This particular model offers a super fast 144Hz refresh rate, a large 27" screen, FreeSync, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

To be clear, it’s not the prettiest looking monitor. It’s a little dated in its design, only a 1080p resolution, and it has pretty thick bezels. But if you’re looking for raw gaming performance, look no further. Just don’t wait too long since this deal disappears at the end of the day.