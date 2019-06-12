Graphic: Tercius Bufete

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WIFI System 3-Pack | $160 | Amazon | Clip the coupon code | Amazon Credit Card Users Get 15% Cash Back

Upgrade to a TP-Link mesh networking system for just $160, plus 15% cash back for Amazon Credit Card holders.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5, parental controls, and app-based management) and this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.