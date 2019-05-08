Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re a homeowner, Amazon’s marked down a ton of Greenworks equipment for a limited time, including pressure washers and lawn care tools, as well as compatible accessories.

Pressure washers make easy work out of tough outdoor cleaning jobs. And Amazon has two models to choose from, one $84 1700-PSI unit and a 2000-PSI model for $168.

Additionally, Amazon’s got discounts on trimmers, saws, and even a full-sized mower to trim your grass and beat back hedges.

Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out. So make sure to check out both deal pages to see all of the discounts here and here.