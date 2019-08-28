It's all consuming.
Camping & Outdoors

Save Big on a Ton of Gear During Huckberry's Labor Day Sale

Tercius
Labor Day Steals | Huckberry
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Labor Day Steals | Huckberry

Ah, to be an outdoor gear enthusiast during Labor Day. It’s like Christmas... if Santa Claus was a ruggedly handsome man named Abe who just wanted to take you kayaking upstate.

... wait, what was I saying? Oh right. Huckberry is having a big Labor Day sale. Whether you’re looking for a new backpack, or a duck boot, Huckberry probably has something well-made for you to pick up. And it’s not just gear for outdoors; you can get a lot of stuff that can decorate your cabin, too.

We really like the Grand Canyon wall map, the Kammok travel quilt and the Coalatree Trailhead shorts, but of course, there’s a lot to choose from so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

And feel free to give suggestions in the comments.

