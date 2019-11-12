It's all consuming.
Save Big on a Ton of Beaty and Baby Products from Honest Company (and Jessica Alba)

Tercius
Honest Company Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Are you a fan of Jessica Alba? Do you have a kid, need a new bag, or want some makeup? If you are one of, or all of those things, today’s Gold Box is perfect for you. Right now, you can save 30% off Honest Company products.

We all know how baby products can get very expensive, so why not stock up on stuff you’ll need anyway? Pick up a ton of diapers, soap, baby wipes, and more thanks to this sale.

Even if you’re not a mom, you’ve Honest Company also offers chic bags, shampoo and makeup, too.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So browse through this huge sale and pamper yourself (or your baby.)

