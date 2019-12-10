It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save Big on a Ton of Aukey Gear Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
506
Save
AUKEY USB C Charger 18W, USB PD Charger | $11 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page
AUKEY Powerbank 10000mAh, Portable Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use code EDW2HUZQ
AUKEY 3-Coil 10W Wireless Fast Charging Pad | $15 | Amazon | Use code BRRHDHMS
AUKEY 2.5" USB C Hard Drive Enclosure USB 3.0 to SATA III Type C | $10 | Amazon | Use code T4L93YPW
AUKEY USB C Car Charger PD with 39W Output | $12 | Amazon | Use code BQYLSTSU
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Save big on a boatload of Aukey gear during the company’s holiday sale. Choose from an $11 USB C Charger 18W, USB PD Charger, 10,000mAh power bank, USB-C 2.5" hard drive enclosure fpr $10, and USB C Car Charger PD with 39W Output.

Just a heads up, the sale is a little tricky. Make note of how to get the best deal, whether it’s a clipping the coupon on the page, or using a promo code.

Advertisement

This sale covers a lot of ground when it comes to electronics accessories and a number can work as stocking stuffers. Just make sure to act fast before the coupon codes expire.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Amazon's Running A Big Sale On Men's Clothing from Their Brands

Apple's Current Gen iPad Is Back Down to a Low $249

This Awesome Dell Gaming Monitor Is Down to Just $250

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts