Save big on a boatload of Aukey gear during the company’s back-to-school sale. Everything from keyboards starting at $18, power banks, USB-C hubs, and GaN chargers are discounted. Just a heads up, you’ll only see the deal price if you add the promo code at checkout or if there’s a clippable coupon on the product page.

Keyboards

If you’re on a budget but are looking to add a mechanical keyboard to your setup, Aukey’s line of keyboards are on sale. Prices start at just $18 for this blue-switch equipped tenkeyless model, just clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code SMA57P4Q at checkout.

Here are the rest of your options:

Power

A number of charging accessories from Aukey are also on sale. The star of the show: the 60W PD wall charger, available for $35 after you clip the code on the page and use the promo code E7W6KLYI at checkout.

Our deals researcher Corey tried one out and he says “I’ve tested it with my Dell USB-C (requires 45W) laptop, my Switch, and my Pixel 3. All charge at the highest speed and none caught on fire or fried.”

Here are the rest of your options:

USB-C Hubs

If you have one of those new MacBooks with the too few IO ports, this USB-C hub adds an HDMI port, two standard USB ports, and two card slots. Just use the code NYVP9OW6 to bring it down to $40.