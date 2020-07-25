Save Big On a Refurbished Ninja Blender at Woot, Today Only

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Henges
Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender | $50 | Woot!  
Looking to get a Ninja blender, but the price is too much of a barrier? Well today only, at Woot, you can get the NJ600CO Professional Blender for just $50! That’s one hell of a steal. It is refurbished, but in my eyes, refurbished just means “previously well-loved”, and who doesn’t want a product that’s been loved before?

What makes this blender so special? Well, it has TOTAL CRUSHING TECHNOLOGY, which sounds metal as all hell. It can crush ice, veggies, and fruit easily, and that’s super nice. The jar part is dishwasher safe too, which is good news for a lazy person like me.

If you’re interested, you better hurry, though—this deal only last until the end of the day, or when they sell out. Grab one before it’s too late!

Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender