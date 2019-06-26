Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung Qi Charging Battery Pack (Silver or Pink) | $45 | Amazon



If there’s one feature you should look for in your next power bank, it’s Qi charging and this Samsung model is just $45 right now. This is a rare discount on this 10,000mAh battery which enables you to leave the cable behind when you go out. It charges via USB-C and also outputs charge via a standard USB, too.

This current price is $2 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. So pick one up before this discount goes away.