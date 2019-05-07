Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone car mounting solutions out there, and three of the company’s smallest mounts are on sale for some of the smallest prices ever.



Two different flavors of the iOttie One Touch Mini are included in the sale: mount your phone to your air vent for $11, or to your long-dormant CD slot for $13.

Or, if you don’t mind keeping a magnetic plate inside your phone case, you can grab the even smaller iTap vent mount for $14.

You can’t go wrong with any of these, you can only go wrong by texting while driving.