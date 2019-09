ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2-Pack | $54 | ThermoWorks

If you order 2 or more ThermoPops, you can get each one for $25 each. So it’s a minimum $54 (that’s $4 for shipping) order. If you have a grilling buddy or want to keep track of multiple chunks of meat (I mean, what a pro,) this is a really good price on what is already one of the best deals in grilling.