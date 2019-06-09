Graphic: Tercius Bufete

DEWALT Tools Gold Box | Amazon

Save big on two discounted DEWALT bundles, thanks to today’s Gold Box. Choose from a $149 DEWALT DCK240C2 20v Lithium Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit and Multi Material Corded Oscillating Tool Kit for $99.

A good oscillating tool can help you with cutting and sanding projects around the house, and if you don’t already own one, today’s the day to fix that.



This DEWALT model would cost $139 by itself, so you’re getting the best price ever. And $149 gets you a 20V hammer drill/driver kit, plus a bonus cordless fan. The drill/driver currently sells for $199 on its own, so this deal saves you about $50.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today.