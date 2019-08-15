Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon Device Sale | Woot

Woot’s discounting a bunch of Amazon gear during their one-day sale. Pick up a spare remote or two starting at just $9, or add to your collection of smart plugs for a low $15. For my money, the best deals here are the Fire TVs; the Cube is $10 cheaper than what we saw on Prime Day and $35 for the 4KUHD ready Fire TV dongle is a good deal.

Advertisement

Full disclosure, these are last-gen models—they aren’t Amazon’s latest and greatest (except for the Smart Plug.) But if you’re looking to add a some brains to your TV or a couple of smart plugs, this is a good time to buy. Just be warned, these prices will last only until the end of the day, or until sold out. So act fast.