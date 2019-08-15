Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sun Joe 2300 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer | $123 | Amazon

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $123, way below its usual ~$160-$200, and a match for the best price ever.

Advertisement

At 2300 PSI, this is far more powerful than most electric pressure washers, and its brushless induction motor should run quieter and cooler too. Just remember, this deal disappears by end of day, and could sell out early, so get yours before the deal gets blasted away.