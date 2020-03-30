It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Big on a Aukey Dual-Port Wall Charger, Right Now

Tercius
AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code YU95W2PJ
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code YU95W2PJ

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YU95W2PJ. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 30W Power Delivery Charger down to just $15. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.

For example, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch, while the standard USB charges your phone.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

More from The Inventory

