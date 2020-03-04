Save Big on a Aukey Dual-Port Wall Charger, Right Now

AUKEY 36W USB-C Wall Charger with PD 3.0

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

AUKEY 36W USB- C Wall Charger with PD 3.0 | $19 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on the page

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 36W Power Delivery Charger down to just $19. This unit offers two USB-C ports to charge two devices at once. With 36W, it won’t be enough to power larger devices like MacBooks quickly. But for smaller gadgets, like a couple of smartphones, this’ll be terrific.