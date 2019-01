Image: Amazon

Anker dominated the Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the second-generation, extra-portable SoundCore Mini 2 just got its best discount ever.

Clip the coupon on the page to get $9 off this remarkably loud speaker. Of course, it won’t sound as good as Anker’s bigger speakers but if portability is your primary concern, this IPX7 rated unit is the one to buy.