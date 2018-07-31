Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering: