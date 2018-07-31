Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.
If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering:
- Samsung 65" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV | $750 | Walmart
- RCA 55" Class 4K (2160P) Roku Smart HDR LED TV | $360 | Walmart
- Hisense 49" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV | $230 | Walmart