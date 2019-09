Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant (Sensitive Skin) 6-Pack | $11 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page

Save big on a 6-Pack of Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin. If you do the math, you’ll get each one for less than $2 each. Look, everyone needs deodorant—and this will save you the trip to the store, for something you already knew you needed. Just make sure to clip the coupon to get the best price.