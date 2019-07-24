Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Refurbished Apple MacBook (2017) 12" Laptop and iPad Sale | Woot



Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Woot.

In this sale, you’ll find 10.5" and 12.9" iPads starting at $400, and Intel Core M3-powered MacBooks all the way up to an i5 unit.



If you like the Apple ecosystem but don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest models, this is a steal. Just remember, this sale from Woot will only last until the end of the day, and these products are likely to sell out.

