Save Big a Set of First Alert Smoke Detectors, Today Only

First Alert Smoke Detector Alarm 6-Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

First Alert Smoke Detector Alarm 6-Pack | $39 | Amazon

Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on a six-pack of First Alert Smoke detectors as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.

Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up this hard-wire set for just $39. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.