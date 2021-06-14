Save as Much as $1,400 on Samsung Phones, TVs, and More During Discover Week

Discover Week Event Graphic : Gabe Carey

Discover Week Event | Samsung



Forget Prime Day (ok, maybe don’t forget Prime Day), Samsung is holding its quarterly Discover Event this week leading into Amazon’s big splash with deals on top-selling categories including Galaxy phones, Galaxy Buds, Bespoke refrigerators, QLED 4K smart TVs, and more.

The company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A52 5G, for instance, is marked down to just $375 and comes with 2 months of ad-free YouTube. Big spenders can take advantage of discounts on flagship phones like the Galaxy S21 5G and S21 Ultra 5G—both unlocked for use with multiple carriers. You can pair any of the three phones with Galaxy Buds Pro, which are $30 off, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Silver is down from $850 to $270.

Household appliances are included in the sale too. Washers and dryers are seeing price cuts up to $1,400 while Samsung’s 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is a whole $900 off.

You can shop the whole suite of Discover Week deals over at Samsung’s site, though keep in mind that the sale only lasts through June 20. And that 🔥 Galaxy S52 deal you’re eyeballing might even be gone by the time you’re reading this.