Photo: Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule Max | $400 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAMAX

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II has been one of the most drool-worthy gadgets of the year, but if the $570 price tag has scared you off, a new, cheaper option just launched, and we have an extra discount just for our readers.



Everything about the new Nebula Capsule Max is the same as the Nebula Capsule II, with the exception of the built-in software. Rather than Android TV 9.0, it comes with standard Android 8.1. That means no Google Assistant, and a less streamlined home theater experience, but you’ll still be able to download all the important streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Of course, it also has an HDMI port and a USB charging port, so you can plug in whatever streaming dongle or game console you’d like, and use its software instead.

Advertisement

You can read our full review of the Capsule II here for an idea of how this pint sized projector performs, but you’re getting 200 ANSI lumens, a 720p picture, robust audio, autofocus, and enough battery life to watch a full movie out under the stars.

The Capsule Max is priced at $470, or $100 less than the Capsule II, but our readers can get it for $400 today with promo code KINJAMAX.