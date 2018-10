Graphic: Shep McAllister

As the air gets cooler, your skin gets drier. Luckily, Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a bunch of different moisturizing Aveeno products. Lotions, body washes, cleansing pads, baby wipes, and sunscreen are included, just for starters. Just note that you won’t see the 30% coupon applied until you get to checkout.



Have any products you particularly recommend? Drop them in the comments!