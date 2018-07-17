Photo: Amazon

If you’re still using the bargain basement pots and pans you bought in college, Prime Day’s a great opportunity to fix that with an extra 25% off three different cookware sets from Cuisinart. Note: Discounts shown at checkout.



This set features full tri-play contsruction, with an even-heating aluminum core encapsulated on all sides in durable and induction-ready stainless steel. $177 is an absurdly good deal for this level of cookware.

This set is cheaper and includes more pots and pans, but the aluminum core is only on the base, and doesn’t extend up the sidewalls. It won’t make a huge difference in your cooking, but it does mean you’ll have a lot more temperature variance on the sides of the pan. Still, $120 is a stellar deal for a 17 piece set.

If you really want nonstick pans, this set is a good deal at $126. Just make peace with the fact that nonstick pans won’t last as long, and won’t achieve the same crispy fond on food that you can get with a steel pan.