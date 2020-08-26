Save an Extra 25% on YOLO Shots, Unicorn Jerky, and Other CBD Nonsense at Sunday Scaries [Exclusive]

Party Pack Bundle KINJA25

Love it or hate it CBD is here to stay. The legal cannabis extract is widely recognized as a treatment for joint pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. And unlike THC, there’s no psychoactive component, meaning it doesn’t get you “high” per sé, it just helps you chill out. And these days, who couldn’t use a little chill time? Personally, I take Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil every night before bed, mixing it—along with 2% milk and a little butter to help it dissolve—into my tea as a chemical relaxant.

Their gummies are similarly effective, containing vitamins D3 and B12 as well as 10mg of CBD per gummy. Unicorn Jerky, on the other hand, tastes like less severe Sour Straws, and are also 10mg, albeit without the added vitamin benefit. YOLO Shots, on the other hand, are meant to be taken during the day, as they combine CBD and caffeine, giving you the energy and clarity you’ll need to either finish up assignments or get ripped at the gym. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA25 (automatically applied at checkout), you can take an extra 25% off the Sunday Scaries Party Pack bundle, which features all three—gummies, jerky, and shots.

Whether you put it toward a subscription or a one-time purchase, you’ll be glad you did. Because let me tell you, folks, we’re going through some hellish times, and we all need a little something to take the edge off.