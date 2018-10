Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: Merrell, Columbia, prAna, Black Diamond & Dakine. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end tomorrow.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.