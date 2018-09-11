Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pretty soon, your light and airy summer activewear will have to make way for athletically-inclined jackets, leggings, and other gear to keep warm. If you need some new gear to prepare, Amazon’s taking 25% off one activewear item of your choice, from a selection of thousands of items.

Eligible brands include Adidas, Asics, Under Armour, and New Balance, so you should have no trouble finding something you’ll like. If you want to whittle down the selection, use the sidebar tools to narrow by gender, size, brand, and more.

Advertisement

Any item on the page shipped and sold by Amazon will reflect the 25% discount at checkout, so keep in mind that the prices you’re seeing don’t reflect the deal.