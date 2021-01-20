Save an Extra 20% on Apple Products, Gaming Peripherals, Smartwatches, and More in Amazon's Huge Warehouse Sale

Extra 20% off Select Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Extra 20% off Select Items | Amazon Warehouse

It’s a big day today for America. Not only is Hitman 3 out on consoles and PC, but over at the Bezos Barn, a b unch of stuff is 20% off presumably to celebrate that fact. For those who don’t know, Amazon Warehouse is where products go to live when they’re returned to the company’s fulfillment centers for whatever reason. In order to make the cut, they’re subjected to a 20-point inspection before being relisted on the Amazon site with full transparency of their quality, ranging from “Like New/Open Box” to “Acceptable.” You can buy tons of stuff on the Amazon Warehouse site in a variety of categories, hence the excitement whenever a sale like this pops up.

Through January 27, for instance, you can snatch up an Apple Smart Keyboard for either the iPad and iPad Air or the 12.9" iPad Pro version starting at $73. Need a new gaming headset? The Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50X is only $15 while the higher-end Razer Kraken Pro is down to $34. Other items include a four-pack of blue-light-blocking glasses, a Garmin Venu GPS smartwatch, and the first three Toy Story movies. Shop the whole sale here, or you can filter your search by department. For starters, check out electronics, video games, and home and kitchen for some of the deepest sa vings. Keep in mind, however, anything you’re interested in buying will have to be added to your cart first before the 20% discount is applied.