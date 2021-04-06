It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save an Additional 20% on These Sporty Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds Perfect for Your Next Workout

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Best Tech Deals
Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 48% off the original sale, price just clip the coupon.

Mpow makes quality products, including earbuds. Wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $26 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 4/6/2020. 

Sheilah Villari

