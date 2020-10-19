Save Almost 50% on 7 Pounds of Candy in This Halloween Deal From Brach's

Brach’s Halloween Candy Bag (530 Count) | $17 | Amazon Gold Box



The best part of Halloween this year is still unscathed from the coronavirus. Lots and lots of candy. And given that door-to-door trick-or-treaters will probably not be coming this year that means all those tasty sugar goodies are just for you. Today only, take 49% off this 7-pound bag of Brach’s Halloween Candy.

Branch’s is known for so very tasty confections. F or me, I’m a huge fan of their jelly beans. No beans in this bag but you will get 530 of their other fan favorites. Take $16 off this tremendous sack of individually wrapped spooky snacks . In this sack, you’ll get to sample SweeTARTS, Nerds, Lemonhead, Now & Later, Trolli Sour Bites , Bottlecaps, and SuperBubble. Share with your household, friends, or keep them all for yourself. Either way, this is a frightfully good deal that will run the rest of the day and prep you for All Hallows’ Eve. No tricks, literally all treats.

Free shipping on this bag for Prime members.