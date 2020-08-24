It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save Almost $200 on This Dyson MultiFloor Upright Vacuum, Today Only

Sheilah Villari
Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum | $220 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

A spotless space is something we all strive for especially in these new times of being ultra-clean and hyper away of sanitizing. And if you’re going to buy a new vacuum you want the best, that’s Dyson and everyone knows it. Today only take $180 off the Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum at Best Buy.

This Dyson Ball 206900-01 upright vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 30' cord. It’s bagless and the dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

This item ships for free from Best Buy.

Dyson V7 Animal
Sheilah Villari

