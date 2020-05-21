It's all consuming.
Save Almost $100 on Select Sandals and Shoes From Cole Haan

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCole Haan
Photo: Sheilah Villari

The summer sandal season is here. As Memorial Day basically marks the beginning of the dog days it’s time to get your footwear in order. Cole Haan has a selection of men’s and women’s sandals up tp 70% off right now. Ladies use the code SANDALS to get an additional 10% off.

A cute pair of strappy sandals are an essential wardrobe item. But so are clean white sneakers. I buy a new pair every summer and these look amazing with any outfit you put together. There are still plenty of styles left but sizes are going fast as you are looking at major markdowns. Those sandals I recommended are going to be $36 after all the discounts, they were $130. Those are some huge savings.

Sale runs until May 26 and orders are currently shipping for free.

