LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers | $13 | Amazon



Let’s face it. You don’t know where any of the lids are to the storage containers you have. You’re going to buy a new set anyway, because you just made a delicious meal, and it’s going to go to waste and you’re going to feel absolutely terrible about it. Stop wasting food. Stop wondering where your lids are. Snag these LOCK & LOCK Easy Essentials Food Storage Containers from Amazon, now $13 from $20. You get $7 off a 14-piece set that I just know you’re going to take care of this time. Right? Right.