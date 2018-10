Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes time to upgrade your garbage disposal, Waste King is where you should start your search. This model has a 1 horsepower motor, a simple mount that should install easily, and noise dampening technology based on the stuff they use to soundproof music studios, because nobody likes listening to their disposal run, even for a second.

Normally $160-$170, it’s down to $124, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.