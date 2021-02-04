Save a Whopping $700 On an 85" Hisense 4K Smart TV

85" Hisense 4K Smart TV Image : Best Buy

Here’s a bit of a puzzle for our readers to solve. If you head over to Best Buy, you’ll find two different models of Hisense 85" 4K Smart TVs: the H65 and the H6510G. Compare the specs and you’ll see that they’re virtually identical. Both TVs have a 4K resolution , 60Hz refresh rate, built in Ch romecast, and so on. They’re both Android Sm art TVs too that come loaded with streaming apps. The difference? One is $1, 400 and the other is currently on sale for just $1,000. Perhaps there are some minor nuances between them when it comes to image quality. Or perhaps it’s just a clever ruse to make the $1,000 version look like a REAL deal. Whatever the case may be, the H6510G really is a great deal. Best Buy is currently selling it $700 off, so you can get 4K image quality for $ 1K .