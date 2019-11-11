It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Save a Ton of Cash on Grooming Products You'll Need Anyway With Today's Gold Box

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
3.0K
Save
Grooming Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Grooming Gold Box | Amazon

It’s a good day to save cash on products you’ll need buy anyway. Right now, Amazon’s discounting a ton of grooming products and accessories from companies like Braun, Gillette, Venus and Pantene.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to stock up on shampoo and conditioners, or want to add a beard trimmer to your arsenal, today’s Gold Box is worth checking out.

The Braun Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper kit is down to just $30, and is a great stocking stuffer for the uncles and daddies of your life.

Advertisement

Just remember, these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or sold out. So make sure to give the deal page a good look through.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Restock Your Closet While Jachs's Chinos Are Only $39
Make Your Own Holiday Gifts With This Cricut Explore Air 2 For $199
Pounce On PUMA's Deals During This 30% Off Clearance Sale

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts