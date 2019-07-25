Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Lenovo Yoga 730 15" laptop | $780 | Lenovo

If you’re looking for a laptop/tablet hybrid, Lenovo is offering a big discount on a couple models. You can pick up a 15" Yoga 730 laptop with Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB Memory for just $1,200 and a 13" model with Intel Core i7, 256GB SSD, 8GB Memory, now just $780.

Use code HOTYOGA for both models.

I had a hard time navigating Lenovo’s website, and the best way to find these models/make sure you have the right one is to search for their part number:

15": 81CU000SUS

13": 81CT001RUS



The 13" model is a particularly good deal for students looking for a new computer for back-to-school. Just remember to use the promo code during checkout to see the discount.